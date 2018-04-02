Microsoft (MSFT) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Vetr

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) was upgraded by research analysts at Vetr from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, March 23rd. The brokerage presently has a $101.39 price target on the software giant’s stock. Vetr‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.09% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MSFT. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Microsoft from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $100.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, UBS set a $110.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $91.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Microsoft has a 12-month low of $64.85 and a 12-month high of $97.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $702,760.06, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.06.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The software giant reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $28.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.42 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 35.41% and a net margin of 11.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 3,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.30, for a total value of $279,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 178,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,633,337.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher C. Capossela sold 3,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $325,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 174,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,254,354. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,000 shares of company stock worth $930,900 over the last 90 days. 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Chemical Bank boosted its position in Microsoft by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Chemical Bank now owns 101,758 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 525,814 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $44,978,000 after purchasing an additional 37,939 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,271,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $517,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its position in Microsoft by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 202,435 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,317,000 after purchasing an additional 5,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software products, services, and devices worldwide. The company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services for businesses, including Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, such as Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; Dynamics business solutions, such as financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and mid-size businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises; and LinkedIn online professional network.

