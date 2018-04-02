Millennium Management LLC Grows Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV)

Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 182.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 734,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 474,071 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.36% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $31,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 85.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter worth $134,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 379.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter worth $209,000. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LYV stock opened at $41.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.48 and a 52-week high of $49.11.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.04). Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. research analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LYV shares. Citigroup cut shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Live Nation Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.86.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc is a live entertainment company. The Company’s businesses consist of the promotion of live events, including ticketing, sponsorship and advertising. Its segments include Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, Ticketing and Artist Nation. The Concerts segment is engaged in promotion of live music events in its owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues; operation and management of music venues; production of music festivals, and creation of associated content.

