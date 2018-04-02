Millennium Management LLC Acquires 4,653 Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 617,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,653 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Automatic Data Processing worth $72,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Farmers National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.0% in the second quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 1,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.4% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Rikoon Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.3% in the second quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.1% in the second quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 17,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,800,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 4.0% during the second quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $113.48 on Monday. Automatic Data Processing has a 12-month low of $95.50 and a 12-month high of $125.24. The firm has a market cap of $50,302.28, a PE ratio of 30.67, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 43.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 9th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 8th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 68.11%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADP. Zacks Investment Research cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $113.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. BidaskClub lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.43.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.03, for a total transaction of $263,968.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,399 shares in the company, valued at $3,179,105.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 69,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total transaction of $7,848,958.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 161,085 shares in the company, valued at $18,088,234.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 219,666 shares of company stock valued at $25,650,681 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc (ADP) is a provider of human capital management (HCM) solutions to employers, offering solutions to businesses of various sizes. The Company also provides business process outsourcing solutions. Its segments include Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services.

