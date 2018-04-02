Millennium Management LLC Has $66.65 Million Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Millennium Management LLC cut its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,190,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 183,483 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Delta Air Lines worth $66,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,086,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $564,870,000 after purchasing an additional 956,945 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,484,965 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $475,158,000 after purchasing an additional 726,075 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,821,694 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $377,169,000 after purchasing an additional 250,731 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,454,092 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $360,748,000 after purchasing an additional 201,722 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,553,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $310,975,000 after purchasing an additional 20,851 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens set a $67.00 price target on Delta Air Lines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Cowen boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Vetr upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.97 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.16.

In other news, Director George N. Mattson acquired 10,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.89 per share, for a total transaction of $518,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,451,203.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO W Gilbert West sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $504,540.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 61,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,468,544.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,250 shares of company stock valued at $6,794,500 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $54.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.81 and a 52 week high of $60.79. The firm has a market cap of $38,745.90, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.16.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 11th. The transportation company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.08. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.75%.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout the United States and across the world. The Company’s segments include Airline and Refinery. The Company’s route network is centered around a system of hub, international gateway and airports that the Company operates in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Minneapolis-St.

