Millennium Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,127,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 313,196 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 2.51% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals worth $17,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $277,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 221.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 17,485 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $672,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 56,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. 81.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. BidaskClub lowered Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 17th. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.57.

VNDA opened at $16.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $849.88, a PE ratio of -48.14 and a beta of 1.02. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.90 and a fifty-two week high of $20.40.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $44.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.00 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 11.94% and a negative net margin of 9.43%. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Gunther Birznieks sold 8,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.72, for a total value of $159,588.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 148,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,777,411.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 191,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $2,933,928.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,031,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,787,274.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 287,506 shares of company stock valued at $4,665,795. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of therapies to address unmet medical needs. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), Fanapt (iloperidone), Tradipitant (VLY-686), Trichostatin A and AQW051. It offers HETLIOZ for the treatment of Non-24-Hour Sleep-Wake Disorder (Non-24).

