Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) by 253.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,710,493 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,227,135 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.44% of Yum China worth $68,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 31,015,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,238,000 after buying an additional 3,638,955 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,990,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,815,000 after buying an additional 611,882 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,732,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,356,000 after buying an additional 619,141 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,529,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,208,000 after buying an additional 94,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 2,339,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,619,000 after buying an additional 569,400 shares during the last quarter. 79.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yum China alerts:

Yum China stock opened at $41.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16,008.50, a PE ratio of 29.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.26. Yum China Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $26.33 and a 1 year high of $48.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 5.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. Yum China’s payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

In other news, insider Danny Tan sold 3,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $160,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan S. Linen acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.76 per share, with a total value of $159,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,639,543.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

YUMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Yum China in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Yum China from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.51.

WARNING: “Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Bought by Millennium Management LLC” was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/millennium-management-llc-grows-holdings-in-yum-china-holdings-inc-yumc-updated-updated.html.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc is a restaurant company. The Company’s segments include KFC, Pizza Hut Casual Dining, and All Other Segments, including Pizza Hut Home Service, East Dawning, Little Sheep and Taco Bell. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had over 7,500 restaurants in China. Its restaurant base consists of various restaurant concepts.

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.