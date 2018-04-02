Millennium Management LLC Has $28.50 Million Position in Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 62.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 302,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,046 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 1.18% of Cabot Microelectronics worth $28,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Cabot Microelectronics by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cabot Microelectronics by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Cabot Microelectronics by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware raised its holdings in Cabot Microelectronics by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 52,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

CCMP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Cabot Microelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Cabot Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Cabot Microelectronics from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of Cabot Microelectronics in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of Cabot Microelectronics in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.40.

CCMP opened at $107.11 on Monday. Cabot Microelectronics Co. has a 1 year low of $68.00 and a 1 year high of $115.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,742.99, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.71 and a current ratio of 6.53.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. Cabot Microelectronics had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $140.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Cabot Microelectronics’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Cabot Microelectronics Co. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from Cabot Microelectronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Cabot Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.94%.

In other news, Director Richard Hill sold 1,000 shares of Cabot Microelectronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.21, for a total value of $113,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,011 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,135.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Bernstein H. Carol Eckstein sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total transaction of $505,530.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,494,774.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,236 shares of company stock valued at $7,247,782 in the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cabot Microelectronics Profile

Cabot Microelectronics Corporation supplies polishing slurries and pads used in the manufacture of integrated circuit (IC) devices within the semiconductor industry, in a process called chemical mechanical planarization (CMP). The Company is engaged in the development, manufacture and sale of CMP consumables.

