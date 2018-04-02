Burlington (NYSE:BURL) Position Raised by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Burlington (NYSE:BURL) by 79.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 546,711 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 241,758 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.80% of Burlington worth $67,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Burlington by 10.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Burlington by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Burlington by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Burlington by 6.8% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Burlington by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,456,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter.

Burlington stock opened at $133.15 on Monday. Burlington has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $133.91. The firm has a market cap of $9,087.22, a PE ratio of 30.47, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.84, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Burlington (NYSE:BURL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.08. Burlington had a net margin of 6.31% and a negative return on equity of 754.89%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Burlington will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

BURL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Burlington in a report on Thursday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Burlington in a report on Friday, March 9th. Buckingham Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up previously from $143.00) on shares of Burlington in a report on Friday, March 9th. MKM Partners set a $150.00 target price on Burlington and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Burlington in a research report on Sunday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.43.

In other Burlington news, CEO Thomas Kingsbury sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.91, for a total value of $2,358,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joyce Manning Magrini sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.16, for a total transaction of $293,184.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,668,222.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,300 shares of company stock worth $8,208,236 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Burlington Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including ladies sportswear, menswear, youth apparel, baby furniture, footwear, accessories, home décor and gifts, and coats. It operates 629 stores, including an Internet store in 45 states and Puerto Rico.

