Millennium Management LLC Invests $17.46 Million in Square Inc (SQ)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square Inc (NYSE:SQ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 503,528 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,457,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.13% of Square at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Square by 8.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Square by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Square by 36.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Square by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 151,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Square by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 48,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656 shares in the last quarter. 52.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SQ. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Square in a report on Monday, March 26th. Vetr upgraded Square from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.39 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Square from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Craig Hallum downgraded Square from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray restated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Square in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Square presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.48.

In related news, insider Ajmere Dale sold 1,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $58,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 109,586 shares in the company, valued at $4,383,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $15,916,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,360,657 shares of company stock worth $62,384,945 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 32.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SQ stock opened at $49.20 on Monday. Square Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.66 and a fifty-two week high of $58.46. The stock has a market cap of $19,500.71, a PE ratio of -492.00 and a beta of 4.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Square had a negative return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $616.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.63 million. sell-side analysts predict that Square Inc will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

About Square

Square, Inc (Square) is a commerce ecosystem. The Company enables its sellers start, run and grow their businesses. It combines software with hardware to enable sellers to turn mobile devices and computing devices into payments and point-of-sale solutions. Once a seller downloads the Square Point of Sale mobile application, they can take their first payment.

