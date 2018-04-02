Millennium Management LLC Has $70.14 Million Stake in PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 770,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 771,608 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 1.22% of PRA Health Sciences worth $70,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 19,083.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,151 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA bought a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the third quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Linda Baddour sold 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $6,048,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PRAH. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Mizuho lowered shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.67.

PRA Health Sciences stock opened at $82.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5,292.10, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. PRA Health Sciences has a 12 month low of $61.93 and a 12 month high of $95.90.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 22.77%. The firm had revenue of $568.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that PRA Health Sciences will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

