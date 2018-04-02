MINDBODY (NASDAQ:MB) Given a $46.00 Price Target by DA Davidson Analysts

MINDBODY (NASDAQ:MB) has been given a $46.00 price objective by analysts at DA Davidson in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 14th. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.25% from the company’s previous close. DA Davidson also issued estimates for MINDBODY’s Q2 2018 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2018 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of MINDBODY from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Jefferies Group upgraded shares of MINDBODY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective (up previously from $34.00) on shares of MINDBODY in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of MINDBODY from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up previously from $32.00) on shares of MINDBODY in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.63.

Get MINDBODY alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MB opened at $38.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,833.75, a PE ratio of -129.67 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a current ratio of 8.66, a quick ratio of 8.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. MINDBODY has a fifty-two week low of $21.57 and a fifty-two week high of $43.45.

MINDBODY (NASDAQ:MB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $49.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.96 million. MINDBODY had a negative net margin of 8.10% and a negative return on equity of 6.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. equities analysts predict that MINDBODY will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MINDBODY news, CEO Richard Lee Stollmeyer sold 17,741 shares of MINDBODY stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total transaction of $537,552.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kunal Mittal sold 6,210 shares of MINDBODY stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $248,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 234,777 shares of company stock valued at $8,298,316 and have sold 157,838 shares valued at $5,683,757. Insiders own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MINDBODY in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in MINDBODY in the third quarter valued at approximately $269,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MINDBODY in the third quarter valued at approximately $269,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in MINDBODY in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in MINDBODY in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/mindbody-mb-given-a-46-00-price-target-by-da-davidson-analysts-updated-updated.html.

About MINDBODY

MINDBODY, Inc is a provider of cloud-based business management software for the wellness services industry and operates as a consumer marketplace with local business subscribers on its platform. The Company’s subscribers provide a range of wellness services to active consumers. Its integrated software and payments platform helps business owners in the wellness services industry run, market and build their businesses.

Receive News & Ratings for MINDBODY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MINDBODY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.