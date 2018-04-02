Miners’ Reward Token (MRT) Price Reaches $0.12

Miners’ Reward Token (CURRENCY:MRT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. Miners’ Reward Token has a market cap of $1.22 million and $7,648.00 worth of Miners’ Reward Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Miners’ Reward Token token can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00001747 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. During the last week, Miners’ Reward Token has traded 14.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007089 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003292 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.64 or 0.00696438 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014330 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00179980 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00038491 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00029599 BTC.

Miners’ Reward Token Token Profile

Miners’ Reward Token launched on March 28th, 2017. Miners’ Reward Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official website for Miners’ Reward Token is wavescommunity.com/miners-reward-token. Miners’ Reward Token’s official Twitter account is @wavesplatform.

Buying and Selling Miners’ Reward Token

Miners’ Reward Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is not presently possible to buy Miners’ Reward Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Miners’ Reward Token must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Miners’ Reward Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

