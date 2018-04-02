Mineum (CRYPTO:MNM) Hits Market Cap of $224,592.00

Mineum (CURRENCY:MNM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. One Mineum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0238 or 0.00000340 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. In the last week, Mineum has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar. Mineum has a total market capitalization of $224,592.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of Mineum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Mineum alerts:

BritCoin (BRIT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000559 BTC.

AmberCoin (AMBER) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Cryptojacks (CJ) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Sativacoin (STV) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000327 BTC.

EmberCoin (EMB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Mineum

Mineum is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 4th, 2016. Mineum’s total supply is 9,586,367 coins and its circulating supply is 9,436,367 coins. The official message board for Mineum is forum.mineum.org. Mineum’s official Twitter account is @mineumproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mineum’s official website is mineum.org.

Mineum Coin Trading

Mineum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to purchase Mineum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mineum must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mineum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for Mineum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mineum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.