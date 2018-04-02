MinexCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $76.10 Million (MNX)

MinexCoin (CURRENCY:MNX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 4:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. During the last seven days, MinexCoin has traded 23% lower against the dollar. MinexCoin has a total market capitalization of $76.10 million and approximately $51,407.00 worth of MinexCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MinexCoin coin can now be purchased for about $21.35 or 0.00302412 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007019 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003060 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.78 or 0.00691022 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00014785 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014174 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000453 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 27.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00041245 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00159869 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00030206 BTC.

MinexCoin Profile

MinexCoin (CRYPTO:MNX) is a coin. It launched on March 29th, 2017. MinexCoin’s total supply is 5,798,753 coins and its circulating supply is 3,564,347 coins. MinexCoin’s official Twitter account is @minexcoin. The Reddit community for MinexCoin is /r/Minexcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MinexCoin’s official website is minexcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “MinexCoin is a low volatility cryptocurrency based on the Mars algorithm. MinexBank is an algorithm for controlling the volatility of Minexcoin price. Due to this algorithm, the price of Minexcoin is stabilized by reducing or increasing interest rates and interventions on the market. “

MinexCoin Coin Trading

MinexCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is not currently possible to buy MinexCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MinexCoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MinexCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

