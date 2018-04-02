5,400 Shares in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Acquired by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,400 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABT. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 45.7% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 47,589,663 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,313,334,000 after purchasing an additional 14,918,038 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3,373.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,874,473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $382,779,000 after acquiring an additional 7,647,798 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 129,786,955 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,308,944,000 after acquiring an additional 3,241,063 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,722,088 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $569,830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 76.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,557,426 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $221,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969,723 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Brian J. Blaser sold 27,733 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total transaction of $1,726,656.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 156,587 shares in the company, valued at $9,749,106.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Roger Bird sold 8,262 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $518,440.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,675,518.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 124,261 shares of company stock valued at $7,559,987. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ABT opened at $59.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $42.31 and a 1 year high of $64.60. The company has a market cap of $104,640.33, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.52.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 13th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.80%.

ABT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Monday, January 8th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Leerink Swann reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.47.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms; gynecological disorders; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraines; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccine and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

