Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. (MGEN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEN) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.10.

Several brokerages recently commented on MGEN. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Miragen Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Miragen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Miragen Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Miragen Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

In other Miragen Therapeutics news, insider Adam Scott Levy purchased 9,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $49,995.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 10,540 shares in the company, valued at $57,970. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce Booth purchased 545,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,999,997.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 44.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGEN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Miragen Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Miragen Therapeutics by 203.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,804 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 11,943 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Miragen Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Miragen Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Miragen Therapeutics by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 18,374 shares during the period. 18.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MGEN stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.55. The company had a trading volume of 407,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,406. Miragen Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.01 and a 1-year high of $15.91. The company has a market capitalization of $214.52, a PE ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 13.33 and a quick ratio of 13.33.

Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The medical research company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. Miragen Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.57% and a negative net margin of 662.30%. The business had revenue of $1.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 million. sell-side analysts predict that Miragen Therapeutics will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

