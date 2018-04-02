Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (MTU) Shares Bought by BB&T Securities LLC

BB&T Securities LLC grew its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (NYSE:MTU) by 381.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,342 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 54,136 shares during the quarter. BB&T Securities LLC’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 16.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 8,466 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 409,945 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after buying an additional 8,632 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 91,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 8,671 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 55,367 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 9,069 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 31,909 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 10,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group alerts:

Shares of MTU stock opened at $6.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $88,244.16, a PE ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.65. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc has a 12 month low of $5.94 and a 12 month high of $8.11.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.37 billion for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 6.29%. analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 10th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (MTU) Shares Bought by BB&T Securities LLC” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/mitsubishi-ufj-financial-group-inc-mtu-shares-bought-by-bbt-securities-llc.html.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc (MUFJ) is a bank holding company. The Company’s segments include Integrated Retail Banking Business Group, Integrated Corporate Banking Business Group, Integrated Trust Assets Business Group, Integrated Global Business Group and Krungsri. The Company’s services include commercial banking, trust banking, securities, credit cards, consumer finance, asset management, leasing and various fields of financial services.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (NYSE:MTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.