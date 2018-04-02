Mizuho Initiates Coverage on LogMeIn (LOGM)

Research analysts at Mizuho began coverage on shares of LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LOGM. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of LogMeIn from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of LogMeIn from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LogMeIn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LogMeIn in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. LogMeIn presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.63.

Shares of LogMeIn stock traded down $3.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $112.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 587,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,802. LogMeIn has a 52 week low of $95.60 and a 52 week high of $134.80. The stock has a market cap of $6,058.40, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.40.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The software maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. LogMeIn had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $276.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. LogMeIn’s revenue for the quarter was up 213.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that LogMeIn will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in shares of LogMeIn during the fourth quarter valued at about $587,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LogMeIn by 244.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,331 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 8,746 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LogMeIn during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,817,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LogMeIn during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,239,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of LogMeIn by 357.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 173,911 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,906,000 after purchasing an additional 135,931 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

LogMeIn, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions for individuals and businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers GoToMeeting, a secure product for online meetings, sales demonstrations, and collaborative gatherings; GoToTraining, a secure online training product for interactive training sessions; GoToConference, a video and audio conferencing solution; GoToWebinar, a do-it-yourself Webinar product for organizations; join.me, join.me pro, and join.me business, which are online meeting and screen sharing services; OpenVoice, a reservation-less audio conferencing service; and Grasshopper, a provider of telephony solutions.

