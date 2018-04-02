MML Investors Services LLC Has $555,000 Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 67.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,533 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Amica Retiree Medical Trust acquired a new position in shares of Edison International in the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 1,842.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 82.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $63.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Edison International has a twelve month low of $57.63 and a twelve month high of $83.38. The company has a market cap of $20,741.13, a PE ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.20.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.17. Edison International had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Edison International’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. Edison International’s payout ratio is 53.78%.

Several analysts recently commented on EIX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Edward Jones cut Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. JPMorgan Chase started coverage on Edison International in a report on Friday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Edison International in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Edison International in a report on Friday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edison International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.86.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

