MML Investors Services LLC Decreases Position in Union Pacific Co. (UNP)

MML Investors Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,395 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 5,328 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clinton Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clinton Group Inc. now owns 25,117 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 11,313 shares in the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 3,460 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 69,603 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $9,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Union Pacific by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,562,570 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $297,180,000 after purchasing an additional 277,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,954,000. Institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $134.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $104,761.96, a PE ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.83. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $101.06 and a 52-week high of $143.05.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 50.43% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.43%.

Several analysts recently commented on UNP shares. UBS cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $164.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 6th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.70.

In other news, CFO Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.39, for a total transaction of $3,434,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,634,508.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “MML Investors Services LLC Decreases Position in Union Pacific Co. (UNP)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/mml-investors-services-llc-decreases-position-in-union-pacific-co-unp.html.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation is a railroad operating company in the United States. The Company operates through its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Company (UPRR). Its business mix includes Agricultural Products, Automotive, Chemicals, Coal, Industrial Products and Intermodal. Its freight traffic consists of bulk, manifest, and premium business.

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.