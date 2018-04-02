MML Investors Services LLC Increases Holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,185 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Ferrari by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Ferrari by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Ferrari by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Ferrari by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 32.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RACE. UBS reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (up from $129.00) on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Ferrari in a research report on Monday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ferrari from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Ferrari in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.88.

Shares of Ferrari stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $120.52. The stock had a trading volume of 358,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,141. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $22,772.73, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.35. Ferrari has a fifty-two week low of $69.59 and a fifty-two week high of $131.20.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $840.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $869.74 million. Ferrari had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 88.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari NV, known as New Business Netherlands NV, is an Italy-based company, incorporated in the Netherlands, that is engaged in designing, manufacturing and selling sports cars under the Ferrari brand. Its products include nine sports car models, including seven sports cars: 458 Italia, 488 GTB, 458 Spider, 488 Spider, F12 Berlinetta, 458 Speciale and 458 Speciale A; as well as two grand tourer (GT) cars: California T and FF.

