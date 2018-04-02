Mobileye BV (MBBYF) & The Competition Head to Head Contrast

Mobileye BV (OTCMKTS: MBBYF) is one of 179 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Mobileye BV to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Mobileye BV and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mobileye BV 0 4 0 0 2.00 Mobileye BV Competitors 1042 5441 11357 435 2.61

Mobileye BV presently has a consensus target price of $63.66, indicating a potential upside of 0.09%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 6.72%. Given Mobileye BV’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Mobileye BV has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mobileye BV and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Mobileye BV $358.16 million $108.37 million 138.26 Mobileye BV Competitors $1.68 billion $251.29 million -0.93

Mobileye BV’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Mobileye BV. Mobileye BV is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Mobileye BV has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mobileye BV’s rivals have a beta of -17.32, meaning that their average share price is 1,832% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Mobileye BV and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mobileye BV N/A N/A N/A Mobileye BV Competitors -7.06% -82.13% -2.02%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Mobileye BV shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.4% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 22.5% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Mobileye BV rivals beat Mobileye BV on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Mobileye BV

Mobileye N.V. is engaged in the development of computer vision and machine learning-based sensing, mapping and driving policy technology for advanced driver assistance systems and autonomous driving technologies. The Company operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, which supplies the software algorithms and EyeQ chip, and After Market, which sells a complete system, which includes its software algorithms and EyeQ chip, as well as the camera and other necessary components. Its software algorithms and EyeQ chips perform detailed interpretations of the visual field in order to anticipate possible collisions with other vehicles, pedestrians, cyclists, animals, debris and other obstacles. Its products are able to detect roadway markings; identify and read traffic signs, directional signs and traffic lights; create a Roadbook of localized drivable paths and visual landmarks using its road experience management technology, and provide mapping for autonomous driving.

