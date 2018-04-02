Moelis & Company (MC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Moelis & Company from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Moelis & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Moelis & Company from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Moelis & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

In other news, insider Christopher Callesano sold 1,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total transaction of $68,693.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,151.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph Simon sold 2,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $126,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 138,393 shares of company stock worth $6,999,369 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 52.64% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $714,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 55,184 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 3,366 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $963,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 241,034 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,689,000 after acquiring an additional 22,306 shares in the last quarter. 54.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MC stock traded up $1.45 on Wednesday, reaching $49.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 395,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,605. Moelis & Company has a 12 month low of $34.60 and a 12 month high of $54.60. The stock has a market cap of $2,666.60, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.04, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.75.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 47.12% and a net margin of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $169.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is 237.98%.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

