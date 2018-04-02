Monaco Price Tops $4.61 on Major Exchanges (MCO)

Monaco (CURRENCY:MCO) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. Monaco has a total market capitalization of $60.84 million and $8.27 million worth of Monaco was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Monaco has traded down 19.8% against the US dollar. One Monaco token can currently be bought for $4.61 or 0.00065403 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Upbit, Qryptos and EXX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007101 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003185 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.78 or 0.00692423 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00014668 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014212 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00178561 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00038008 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00029212 BTC.

Monaco Profile

Monaco’s launch date was June 26th, 2017. Monaco’s total supply is 31,587,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,205,542 tokens. The official website for Monaco is www.mona.co. Monaco’s official Twitter account is @monaco_card and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monaco is /r/MonacoCard. Monaco’s official message board is medium.com/@monaco_card.

According to CryptoCompare, “The functionality of Monaco VISA® Card makes it a must-have item not only for every Ether or Bitcoin holder, but also for everyone who spends money in foreign currency. Core features: – Spend your Ether or Bitcoin with a physical Monaco VISA® Card, wherever VISA® cards are accepted, both online & offline – Only the exact amount that you spend with your Monaco VISA® Card will be incrementally exchanged from ETH/BTC in real-time when you swipe your card, with rest being securely stored in your wallet to which only you have access – Exchange money at perfect interbank exchange rates using Monaco App – Enjoy the same perfect interbank rates whenever you spend on Monaco VISA® Card – Send money from Monaco App in 23 currencies to 120 countries worldwide for free – Sending money between Monaco App users is free & real-time, with the money being instantly available for the recipient on their Monaco VISA® Card – Customer onboarding can be done entirely via the mobile App – a process taking less than 3 minutes “

Buying and Selling Monaco

Monaco can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Upbit, Bittrex, Coinrail, BigONE, HitBTC, EtherDelta, YoBit, Qryptos, Gate.io, Bit-Z, Livecoin, EXX, Binance, Huobi, Coinnest and Liqui. It is not currently possible to buy Monaco directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monaco must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monaco using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

