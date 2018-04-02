MonaCoin 1-Day Volume Tops $1.31 Million (MONA)

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. Over the last week, MonaCoin has traded down 7.8% against the dollar. MonaCoin has a market capitalization of $188.98 million and approximately $1.31 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MonaCoin coin can now be bought for $3.23 or 0.00046320 BTC on popular exchanges including EXX, CryptoBridge, Bleutrade and Zaif.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,014.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $385.92 or 0.05533290 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $664.41 or 0.09526270 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.71 or 0.01702110 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $178.43 or 0.02558360 BTC.

RaiBlocks (XRB) traded up 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00186028 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00200591 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.51 or 0.00609572 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $196.12 or 0.02811960 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00075947 BTC.

MonaCoin Coin Profile

MONA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 58,497,325 coins. MonaCoin’s official website is monacoin.org. The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin is a peer-to-peer payment network and digital currency based on an open source protocol. – scrypt – 1.5 minute block targets – subsidy halves in 1051k blocks (~3 years) – 105,120,000 total coins – 50 coins per block – DigiShield difficulty algorithm “

Buying and Selling MonaCoin

MonaCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, EXX, Bitbank, Zaif, Bittrex, Fisco, CryptoBridge and Bleutrade. It is not possible to purchase MonaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonaCoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MonaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

