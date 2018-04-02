Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Stock Price

News articles about Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) have trended somewhat positive on Monday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Monarch Casino & Resort earned a news impact score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the company an impact score of 47.664832505818 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MCRI shares. Jefferies Group started coverage on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.80.

Shares of NASDAQ MCRI opened at $42.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $751.70, a PE ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 1.20. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 12 month low of $28.47 and a 12 month high of $47.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $56.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.95 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 11.07%. analysts forecast that Monarch Casino & Resort will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Craig F. Sullivan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $131,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John Farahi sold 14,519 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $671,794.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,763,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,589,741.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,942 shares of company stock worth $979,687 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.56% of the company’s stock.

About Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc (Monarch), through its subsidiary, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa (the Atlantis), a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. The Company also owns and operates Monarch Casino Black Hawk. The Company’s segments include Atlantis and Monarch Casino Black Hawk.

