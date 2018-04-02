Monero (XMR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.83 Billion

Monero (CURRENCY:XMR) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 18th. Monero has a market cap of $2.83 billion and approximately $30.98 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero coin can currently be purchased for about $178.21 or 0.02577930 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Gate.io, Livecoin and Binance. In the last seven days, Monero has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Monero alerts:

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000031 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00021726 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00011527 BTC.

Interplanetary Broadcast Coin (IPBC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00018646 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00006201 BTC.

IntenseCoin (ITNS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000050 BTC.

LeviarCoin (XLC) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000494 BTC.

BitCoal (COAL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000339 BTC.

About Monero

Monero (XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 15,890,781 coins. Monero’s official website is www.monero.cc. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monerocurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monero is /r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a cryptonight algorithm based alternative crypto currency. The coin is based on Proof of Work and has a block reward that varies smoothly. The difficulty retargets every block with a sixty second block target. Monero uses a Ring Signature system to protect your privacy, allowing users to make untraceable transactions. “

Monero Coin Trading

Monero can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex, Braziliex, BTC-Alpha, Poloniex, Bithumb, LiteBit.eu, Kraken, Binance, Cryptopia, Gate.io, Bittrex, Cryptox, Qryptos, Exmo, Upbit, Livecoin, Exrates, Mercatox, Tux Exchange, Abucoins, Cryptomate, SouthXchange, OKEx, Bisq, Coinroom and HitBTC. It is not presently possible to buy Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for Monero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.