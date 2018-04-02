Moneta (MONETA) Price Down 36.6% Over Last 7 Days

Moneta (CURRENCY:MONETA) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. Moneta has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Moneta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Moneta has traded 36.6% lower against the US dollar. One Moneta coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Moneta alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.83 or 0.01692610 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00006987 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003918 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004798 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007026 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00015271 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00001129 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00023007 BTC.

Moneta Coin Profile

Moneta (CRYPTO:MONETA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 19th, 2015. Moneta’s official website is moneta.io. Moneta’s official Twitter account is @moneta_io.

Moneta Coin Trading

Moneta can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not currently possible to buy Moneta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moneta must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moneta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Moneta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moneta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.