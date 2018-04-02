Moneta (MONETA) Price Reaches $0.0003 on Top Exchanges

Moneta (CURRENCY:MONETA) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 26th. Moneta has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $1.00 worth of Moneta was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moneta coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Moneta has traded 38.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Moneta

Moneta (MONETA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 19th, 2015. Moneta’s official Twitter account is @moneta_io. Moneta’s official website is moneta.io.

Buying and Selling Moneta

Moneta can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not currently possible to buy Moneta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moneta must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moneta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

