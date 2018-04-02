Moneygram International (MGI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Moneygram International (NASDAQ:MGI) posted its earnings results on Friday, March 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26, Briefing.com reports. Moneygram International had a negative net margin of 1.86% and a negative return on equity of 14.43%. The firm had revenue of $408.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Moneygram International’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Moneygram International stock opened at $8.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $478.07, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.12. Moneygram International has a 12-month low of $8.49 and a 12-month high of $17.92.

Get Moneygram International alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moneygram International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase downgraded shares of Moneygram International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Moneygram International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Moneygram International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.70.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/moneygram-international-mgi-posts-quarterly-earnings-results-meets-expectations-updated-updated.html.

About Moneygram International

MoneyGram International, Inc (MoneyGram) is a global provider of money transfer services. The Company operates through two segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Company offers its services under the MoneyGram brand. The Company’s Global Funds Transfer Segment provides money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers.

Receive News & Ratings for Moneygram International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moneygram International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.