Moneygram International (NASDAQ:MGI) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Moneygram International (NASDAQ:MGI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26, Briefing.com reports. Moneygram International had a negative return on equity of 14.43% and a negative net margin of 1.86%. The firm had revenue of $408.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ MGI opened at $8.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $478.07, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.12, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. Moneygram International has a twelve month low of $8.49 and a twelve month high of $17.92.

MGI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Moneygram International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase cut Moneygram International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Moneygram International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut Moneygram International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.70.

Moneygram International Company Profile

MoneyGram International, Inc (MoneyGram) is a global provider of money transfer services. The Company operates through two segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Company offers its services under the MoneyGram brand. The Company’s Global Funds Transfer Segment provides money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers.

