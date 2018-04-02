Liberum Capital Cuts Moneysupermarket.Com Group (LON:MONY) Price Target to GBX 295

Moneysupermarket.Com Group (LON:MONY) had its price target dropped by analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 345 ($4.77) to GBX 295 ($4.08) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 15th. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.86% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on MONY. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Moneysupermarket.Com Group from GBX 355 ($4.90) to GBX 300 ($4.14) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 370 ($5.11) price objective on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase lowered their price objective on Moneysupermarket.Com Group from GBX 350 ($4.84) to GBX 330 ($4.56) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.56) price objective (down from GBX 335 ($4.63)) on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a report on Monday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut Moneysupermarket.Com Group to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 400 ($5.53) to GBX 300 ($4.14) in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 333.08 ($4.60).

Shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group stock remained flat at $GBX 286.80 ($3.96) on Thursday. Moneysupermarket.Com Group has a 12-month low of GBX 241.40 ($3.34) and a 12-month high of GBX 369 ($5.10).

About Moneysupermarket.Com Group

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC provides online services, through its brands, MoneySuperMarket, MoneySavingExpert and TravelSupermarket. The Company’s segments include Money, Insurance, Travel, Home Services and MoneySavingExpert.com. Its Money segment offers customers the ability to search for and compare products, including credit cards, accounts, mortgages, loans, debt solutions, savings accounts and business finance.

