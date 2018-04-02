Moneysupermarket.Com Group’s (MONY) Hold Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group (LON:MONY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 295 ($4.08) target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Moneysupermarket.Com Group from GBX 320 ($4.42) to GBX 275 ($3.80) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Peel Hunt lowered Moneysupermarket.Com Group to a hold rating and set a GBX 370 ($5.11) price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Goldman Sachs raised their price target on Moneysupermarket.Com Group from GBX 340 ($4.70) to GBX 345 ($4.77) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Numis Securities reissued an under review rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Moneysupermarket.Com Group to a sector performer rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 425 ($5.87) to GBX 350 ($4.84) in a report on Monday, February 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 333.08 ($4.60).

Shares of LON MONY opened at GBX 286.80 ($3.96) on Thursday. Moneysupermarket.Com Group has a 1-year low of GBX 241.40 ($3.34) and a 1-year high of GBX 369 ($5.10).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.60 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 5th. This represents a yield of 2.75%. This is a boost from Moneysupermarket.Com Group’s previous dividend of $2.84.

Moneysupermarket.Com Group Company Profile

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC provides online services, through its brands, MoneySuperMarket, MoneySavingExpert and TravelSupermarket. The Company’s segments include Money, Insurance, Travel, Home Services and MoneySavingExpert.com. Its Money segment offers customers the ability to search for and compare products, including credit cards, accounts, mortgages, loans, debt solutions, savings accounts and business finance.

