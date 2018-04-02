Mongodb Inc (MDB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.25.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of Mongodb in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up from $32.00) on shares of Mongodb in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Mongodb from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (up from $34.00) on shares of Mongodb in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Mongodb from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Union Square GP 2008 L.L.C. bought a new position in Mongodb in the 4th quarter worth about $117,307,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Mongodb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,571,000. Schf GPE LLC bought a new position in shares of Mongodb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,687,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Mongodb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,839,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mongodb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,579,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mongodb (MDB) opened at $39.28 on Friday. Mongodb has a 1 year low of $24.62 and a 1 year high of $41.50.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $45.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.60 million. Mongodb’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Mongodb will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Mongodb Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc is a modern, general purpose database platform. Its platform is designed to run applications at scale across a broad range of use cases in the cloud, on-premise or in a hybrid environment. Its primary subscription package is MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, which includes its proprietary database server, security, enterprise management capabilities, its graphical user interface, analytics integrations and technical support.

