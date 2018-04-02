Mongodb (MDB) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) in a research report report published on Wednesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley currently has a $35.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $32.00.

MDB has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Mongodb in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mongodb from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Nomura started coverage on shares of Mongodb in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Mongodb in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Mongodb from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.56.

Mongodb stock opened at $43.40 on Wednesday. Mongodb has a 52 week low of $24.62 and a 52 week high of $46.26. The company has a market cap of $2,194.96 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.94.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $45.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.60 million. Mongodb’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Mongodb will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in Mongodb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Mongodb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in Mongodb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in Mongodb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mongodb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $445,000. 26.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mongodb Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc is a modern, general purpose database platform. Its platform is designed to run applications at scale across a broad range of use cases in the cloud, on-premise or in a hybrid environment. Its primary subscription package is MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, which includes its proprietary database server, security, enterprise management capabilities, its graphical user interface, analytics integrations and technical support.

