Monroe Bank & Trust MI Increases Stake in Union Pacific Co. (UNP)

Monroe Bank & Trust MI lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 57.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,820 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the quarter. Monroe Bank & Trust MI’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC now owns 1,912 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Union Pacific by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 199,530 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $26,757,000 after purchasing an additional 7,060 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,902,000. Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,287,000. Finally, Madison Investment Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Union Pacific by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc. now owns 144,624 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $19,394,000 after purchasing an additional 31,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNP traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $135.32. 776,579 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,215,771. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.02. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $101.06 and a twelve month high of $143.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $104,761.96, a PE ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.79.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.01). Union Pacific had a net margin of 50.43% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.43%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. UBS decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $164.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 6th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.10.

In other news, CFO Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.39, for a total transaction of $3,434,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,634,508.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation is a railroad operating company in the United States. The Company operates through its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Company (UPRR). Its business mix includes Agricultural Products, Automotive, Chemicals, Coal, Industrial Products and Intermodal. Its freight traffic consists of bulk, manifest, and premium business.

