3M (MMM) Holdings Lifted by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 490 shares during the quarter. 3M comprises 0.7% of Moors & Cabot Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $5,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in 3M by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 25,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Security National Bank bought a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 9,263 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,180,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in 3M by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in 3M by 190.3% during the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,991 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 11,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMM traded up $2.98 during trading on Monday, reaching $219.52. 2,643,041 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,632,239. The company has a market capitalization of $130,724.16, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.14. 3M has a 12-month low of $188.62 and a 12-month high of $259.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.86.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.85 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 48.34%. 3M’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. equities analysts expect that 3M will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 59.32%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MMM shares. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Vetr raised shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $256.47 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $254.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup set a $284.00 price objective on shares of 3M and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.40.

In related news, VP Ippocratis Vrohidis sold 225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.68, for a total value of $56,178.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Frank R. Jr. Little sold 3,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.85, for a total transaction of $742,051.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,806 shares of company stock valued at $13,162,628. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes; coated, non-woven, and bonded abrasives; adhesives; ceramics; sealants; specialty materials; purification products; closure systems for personal hygiene products; acoustic systems products; automotive components; and abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

