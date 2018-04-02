Morgan Stanley Cuts Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) Price Target to $25.00

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Friday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Michaels Companies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Michaels Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Michaels Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Michaels Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued a hold rating on shares of Michaels Companies in a research report on Saturday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIK traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.77. The stock had a trading volume of 227,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,054,734. Michaels Companies has a one year low of $17.25 and a one year high of $27.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,585.89, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.79, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.02). Michaels Companies had a net margin of 7.28% and a negative return on equity of 24.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Michaels Companies will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Carl Rubin sold 220,930 shares of Michaels Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total value of $5,998,249.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 444,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,076,211.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIK. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Michaels Companies during the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in Michaels Companies during the 4th quarter worth $306,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Michaels Companies by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,705,741 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $138,022,000 after purchasing an additional 520,881 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Michaels Companies during the 4th quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in Michaels Companies during the 4th quarter worth $1,034,000.

About Michaels Companies

The Michaels Companies, Inc (Michaels) is an arts and crafts specialty retailer in North America. The Company’s segments include Michaels-U.S., Michaels-Canada, Aaron Brothers, Pat Catan’s and Darice. As of January 28, 2017, the Company operated 1,223 Michaels retail stores in 49 states and Canada, with approximately 18,000 average square feet of selling space per store.

