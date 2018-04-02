Coca-Cola European Partners (CCE) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCE) in a report issued on Monday, March 26th, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

CCE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $33.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.38.

CCE opened at $41.66 on Monday. Coca-Cola European Partners has a 1-year low of $36.17 and a 1-year high of $44.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $20,179.33, a PE ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.74.

Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. Coca-Cola European Partners had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Coca-Cola European Partners will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola European Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Coca-Cola European Partners’s payout ratio is 53.56%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners by 122.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,204,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317,252 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners during the 4th quarter worth $49,698,000. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners during the 4th quarter worth $44,728,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,303,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,438,000 after acquiring an additional 789,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 11,506,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,918,000 after acquiring an additional 692,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola European Partners

Coca-Cola Enterprises, Inc (CCE) markets, produces and distributes nonalcoholic beverages. The Company serves customers across Belgium, continental France, Great Britain, Luxembourg, Monaco, the Netherlands, Norway and Sweden. The Company’s segments include Europe and Corporate. CCE is The Coca-Cola Company’s strategic bottling partner in Western Europe.

