Morgan Stanley Boosts HSBC (HSBA) Price Target to GBX 850

HSBC (LON:HSBA) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 820 ($11.33) to GBX 850 ($11.74) in a report released on Thursday, March 15th. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.74% from the company’s current price.

HSBA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, December 18th. UBS set a GBX 725 ($10.02) price objective on HSBC and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on HSBC from GBX 650 ($8.98) to GBX 680 ($9.39) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 750 ($10.36) target price on HSBC and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HSBC has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 761 ($10.51).

HSBC stock remained flat at $GBX 665.40 ($9.19) during mid-day trading on Thursday. HSBC has a 12 month low of GBX 618 ($8.54) and a 12 month high of GBX 798.60 ($11.03).

In related news, insider Marc Moses sold 88,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 721 ($9.96), for a total value of £636,145.51 ($878,896.81). Also, insider Iain Mackay sold 120,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 706 ($9.75), for a total value of £853,080.98 ($1,178,614.23). Insiders sold a total of 212,533 shares of company stock valued at $151,337,073 over the last ninety days.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) is the banking and financial services company. The Company manages its products and services through four businesses: Retail Banking and Wealth Management (RBWM), Commercial Banking (CMB), Global Banking and Markets (GB&M), and Global Private Banking (GPB). It operates across various geographical regions, which include Europe, Asia, Middle East and North Africa, North America and Latin America.

