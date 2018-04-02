Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Given a $82.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) has been given a $82.00 target price by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Thursday, March 15th. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the casino operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.05% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LVS. Bank of America increased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays raised their price target on Las Vegas Sands to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase raised their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Las Vegas Sands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.29.

Shares of NYSE:LVS opened at $71.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56,720.62, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Las Vegas Sands has a 1 year low of $55.18 and a 1 year high of $79.84.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The casino operator reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 21.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Las Vegas Sands news, COO Robert G. Goldstein sold 39,155 shares of Las Vegas Sands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $2,975,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,155 shares in the company, valued at $2,975,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Management Corp VA raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 185,390 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $12,883,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,067 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,349 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 3.3% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 30,175 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Davidson Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 161,683 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $11,235,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.63% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

