Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE) Holdings Boosted by Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC

Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE) by 113.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 385,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 205,000 shares during the quarter. Spirit Airlines accounts for about 6.2% of Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC owned about 0.56% of Spirit Airlines worth $17,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Spirit Airlines by 7.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Spirit Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Spirit Airlines in the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Spirit Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Spirit Airlines by 196.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SAVE shares. Deutsche Bank upgraded Spirit Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Spirit Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spirit Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Bank of America raised Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.25.

SAVE opened at $37.78 on Monday. Spirit Airlines Incorporated has a 12-month low of $30.32 and a 12-month high of $60.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $667.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.12 million. Spirit Airlines had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 8.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Spirit Airlines Incorporated will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO John A. Bendoraitis sold 1,690 shares of Spirit Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.63, for a total transaction of $75,424.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline company. The Company provides air transportation for passengers. As of December 31, 2016, its all-Airbus Fit Fleet operated over 420 daily flights to 59 destinations in the United States, Caribbean and Latin America. As of December 31, 2016, it had a fleet of 95 Airbus single-aisle aircraft, which are referred to as A320 family aircraft and include the A319, A320 and A321 models, which have common design and equipment but differ most notably in fuselage length, service range and seat capacity.

