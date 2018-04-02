Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 475,000 Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG)

Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 475,000 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,073,000. Transocean accounts for approximately 1.8% of Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC owned 0.10% of Transocean as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Transocean by 22.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,899 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 5,513 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Transocean by 30.5% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,106 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 5,872 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Transocean by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 648,435 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $6,925,000 after buying an additional 5,885 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Transocean by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 121,431 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 6,044 shares during the period. Finally, Point View Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Transocean by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,193 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 6,345 shares during the period. 63.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Transocean news, SVP David A. Tonnel sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total transaction of $84,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,527.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederik Wilhelm Mohn acquired 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.29 per share, with a total value of $18,580,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

RIG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $11.00 price target on Transocean and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $11.00 price target on Transocean and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Jefferies Group raised Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 4th. ValuEngine lowered Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Finally, Cowen set a $10.00 price target on Transocean and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.64.

NYSE:RIG opened at $9.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 3.06. Transocean LTD has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $13.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4,543.26, a P/E ratio of -165.00 and a beta of 1.62.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). Transocean had a negative net margin of 105.18% and a negative return on equity of 0.17%. The company had revenue of $629.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Transocean LTD will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd. is an international provider of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. The Company’s primary business is to contract its drilling rigs, related equipment and work crews on a dayrate basis to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 9, 2017, it owned or had partial ownership interests in and operated 56 mobile offshore drilling units.

