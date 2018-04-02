MPI Investment Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 36,849 QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

MPI Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 36,849 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,359,000. QUALCOMM makes up approximately 2.8% of MPI Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QCOM. FMR LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 16.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 80,528,523 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,446,786,000 after purchasing an additional 11,387,347 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,455,439 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,112,250,000 after acquiring an additional 6,322,645 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 13,429,265 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $696,173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,453,631 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,548,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,809,000 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $404,819,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP James H. Thompson sold 50,126 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $3,140,895.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,482 shares in the company, valued at $8,551,962.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 663 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total value of $37,519.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,652.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,682 shares of company stock valued at $6,116,080 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Nomura upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Vetr downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.42 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, March 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.05.

Shares of QCOM opened at $55.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82,026.91, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.35. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.92 and a 52-week high of $69.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a positive return on equity of 18.10% and a negative net margin of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 60.32%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

