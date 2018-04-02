MSD (CRYPTO:MSD) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $11,943.00

MSD (CURRENCY:MSD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 26th. In the last week, MSD has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. One MSD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0171 or 0.00000247 BTC on exchanges. MSD has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $11,943.00 worth of MSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MSD alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007108 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003279 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.00 or 0.00693038 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014636 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014457 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00176813 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00038169 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00029472 BTC.

MSD Coin Profile

MSD’s total supply is 6,088,400,259 coins. The official website for MSD is mymsdspace.com. The Reddit community for MSD is /r/msdcommunity. MSD’s official Twitter account is @msdcommunity.

MSD Coin Trading

MSD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex. It is not currently possible to purchase MSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MSD must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for MSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.