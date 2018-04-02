Mueller Water Products (MWA) Sets New 1-Year High and Low at $10.25

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high and low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.25 and last traded at $10.28, with a volume of 599883 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.87.

MWA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen cut Mueller Water Products from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 19th. Boenning Scattergood cut Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Nomura dropped their price objective on Mueller Water Products from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.57.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1,725.66, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 20.51%. The business had revenue of $178.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MWA. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 400.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 40,562 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 103,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 7,729 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 66,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 15,423 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 206,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after buying an additional 15,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc is a manufacturer and marketer of products and services used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water in North America. The Company operates through three segments: Mueller Co, Anvil and Mueller Technologies. The Mueller Co segment manufactures valves for water and gas systems, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

