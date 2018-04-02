Multi-Color Co. (LABL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Multi-Color Co. (NASDAQ:LABL) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.25.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LABL. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Multi-Color from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Multi-Color from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. BidaskClub cut Multi-Color from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Multi-Color from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Sidoti raised Multi-Color from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 5th.

In other Multi-Color news, COO Oliver Apel bought 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.68 per share, with a total value of $73,348.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,348. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ari J. Benacerraf bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $65.20 per share, for a total transaction of $260,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Multi-Color during the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Multi-Color during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Zions Bancorporation bought a new position in shares of Multi-Color during the third quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Multi-Color during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Multi-Color during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 65.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LABL stock traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $65.30. The company had a trading volume of 102,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,462. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,306.29, a P/E ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.93. Multi-Color has a 12 month low of $61.90 and a 12 month high of $89.70.

Multi-Color (NASDAQ:LABL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). Multi-Color had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 6.08%. The company had revenue of $352.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 67.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Multi-Color will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Multi-Color’s payout ratio is currently 5.35%.

Multi-Color Company Profile

Multi-Color Corporation (Multi-Color) is engaged in label solutions business, supporting brands, including producers of home and personal care, wine and spirit, food and beverage, healthcare and specialty consumer products. The Company serves international brand owners in North, Central and South America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa and China and Southeast Asia with a range of label technologies in Pressure Sensitive, Glue-Applied (Cut and Stack), In-Mold, Shrink Sleeve and Heat Transfer.

