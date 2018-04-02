Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) received a €215.00 ($265.43) target price from investment analysts at Commerzbank in a research report issued on Thursday, March 15th. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs set a €215.00 ($265.43) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase set a €212.00 ($261.73) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays set a €205.00 ($253.09) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Independent Research set a €200.00 ($246.91) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €200.44 ($247.46).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 1 year low of €164.50 ($203.09) and a 1 year high of €200.00 ($246.91).

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) Given a €215.00 Price Target at Commerzbank” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/munchener-ruckvers-meurv-given-a-215-00-price-target-by-commerzbank-analysts-updated-updated.html.

Receive News & Ratings for Munchener Ruckvers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Munchener Ruckvers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.