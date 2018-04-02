Munchener Ruckvers (MEURV) Given a €215.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Analysts

Goldman Sachs set a €215.00 ($265.43) price target on Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 15th. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Commerzbank set a €215.00 ($265.43) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase set a €212.00 ($261.73) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Independent Research set a €200.00 ($246.91) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €214.00 ($264.20) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €200.44 ($247.46).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 1 year low of €164.50 ($203.09) and a 1 year high of €200.00 ($246.91).

