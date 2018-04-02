Charter Communications, Inc. (CHTR) Shares Sold by Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lowered its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 61.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,310 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Kings Point Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 109.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. CLS Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 4,733.3% in the third quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth $151,000. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Hargis sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.76, for a total transaction of $9,848,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,741,431.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CHTR shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $436.00 price target (down previously from $453.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Buckingham Research started coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price (up previously from $420.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $407.17.

Shares of CHTR opened at $311.22 on Monday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $303.78 and a 1 year high of $408.83. The firm has a market cap of $74,227.84, a PE ratio of 117.44, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. Charter Communications had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 1.11%. The company had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc (Charter) is a provider of cable services, offering various entertainments, information and communications solutions to residential and commercial customers. The Company’s services include Video Services, Internet Services, Voice Services, Commercial Services and Advertising Services.

